U.S. Senate Dem - Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Amy Klobuchar (i) 554,611 - 96 percent
Steve Carlson 9,873 - 2 percent
Stephen Emery 7,036 - 1 percent
David Groves 4,499 - 1 percent
Leonard Richards 3,548 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate 2020 Dem - Special Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Tina Smith (i) 431,477 - 76 percent
Richard Painter 77,896 - 14 percent
Ali Ali 18,862 - 3 percent
Gregg Iverson 17,694 - 3 percent
Nick Leonard 16,454 - 3 percent
Christopher Seymore 5,021 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate GOP - Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jim Newberger 200,498 - 70 percent
Merrill Anderson 45,244 - 16 percent
Rae Hart Anderson 25,786 - 9 percent
Rocky De La Fuente 16,954 - 6 percent
U.S. Senate 2020 GOP - Special Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Karin Housley 185,500 - 62 percent
Bob Anderson 106,471 - 36 percent
Nikolay Bey 7,315 - 2 percent
Governor Dem - Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Tim Walz 242,162 - 42 percent
Erin Murphy 186,367 - 32 percent
Lori Swanson 142,043 - 24 percent
Tim Holden 6,373 - 1 percent
Ole Savior 4,017 - 1 percent
Governor GOP - Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jeff Johnson 167,922 - 53 percent
Tim Pawlenty 140,120 - 44 percent
Matt Kruse 11,234 - 4 percent
Attorney General Dem - Primary
4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent
x-Keith Ellison 280,147 - 50 percent
Debra Hilstrom 107,239 - 19 percent
Tom Foley 70,244 - 13 percent
Matt Pelikan 59,683 - 11 percent
Mike Rothman 44,377 - 8 percent
U.S. House District 1 Southern Border GOP - Primary
697 of 697 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Hagedorn 25,502 - 60 percent
Carla Nelson 13,614 - 32 percent
Steve Williams 2,156 - 5 percent
Andrew Candler 1,113 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 5 Minneapolis Dem - Primary
236 of 236 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ilhan Omar 65,238 - 48 percent
Margaret Anderson Kelliher 41,156 - 30 percent
Patricia Torres Ray 17,629 - 13 percent
Jamal Abdulahi 4,984 - 4 percent
Bobby Joe Champion 3,831 - 3 percent
Frank Drake 2,480 - 2 percent
U.S. House District 8 Northeast, Iron Range Dem - Primary
800 of 806 precincts - 99 percent
x-Joe Radinovich 29,620 - 44 percent
Michelle Lee 18,468 - 28 percent
Jason Metsa 8,620 - 13 percent
Kirsten Kennedy 8,007 - 12 percent
Soren Sorensen 2,368 - 4 percent
