Cadott and Stanley-Boyd renew their rivalry while Bloomer faces a familiar nonconference foe to open the first week of the high school football season.

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Records: Stanley-Boyd (4-6 in 2022), Cadott (7-4)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6 (2022)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads Cadott 57-17

Matchup: The Hornets and Orioles clash in a spirited opening week contest in Cadott...The Hornets ended a 15-game Stanley-Boyd winning streak in the series last year with a 10-point win to start the season at Oriole Park...Both teams made the playoffs in 2022 with Cadott losing to eventual Division 6 state champion Stratford and the Orioles falling to Heart O'North champ Northwestern...The all-time series dates back nearly 110 years when Stanley shut out Cadott 6-0 in the first-ever meeting on Nov. 1, 1914.

Somerset at Bloomer

Records: Somerset (3-6 in 2022), Bloomer (3-7)

Previous Matchup: Somerset 34, Bloomer 6 (2022)

All-Time Series: Somerset leads 10-5

Matchup: The Spartans travel east to meet the Blackhawks in a nonconference battle...Caymen Grebheim was an All-Middle Border Conference first team defender and Kane Donnelly threw for 1,168 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for 546 yards and seven scores in an All-MBC honorable mention season...Somerset has won two in a row over the Blackhawks and has won four of the fifth postseason meetings...The first-ever meeting between the teams was a 32-13 Somerset in on Oct. 27, 2007 in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.