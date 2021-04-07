Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10

The Cubs finished with only three hits after getting just one in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks nearly matched Woodruff through six scoreless innings. The Cubs ace allowed four hits, while walking none and fanning six.

NOT QUITE NO-NOS

The Brewers became the first team with two no-hit bids of six-plus innings in the first six games of a season since the 1990 Padres. RHP Corbin Burnes didn’t allow a hit through the first six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, a game the Twins won 2-0 .

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong was held out of the starting lineup with an oblique strain, but entered in the eighth as a defensive replacement. Robertson started at second in Wong’s place, then moved to third in the eighth.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras got a scheduled maintenance day off and Tony Wolters started behind the plate. Contreras pinch-hit and walked in the 10th. Contreras was hit by a pitch in the helmet on Monday and in the upper body in the ninth inning on Tuesday, but manager David Ross said the plunkings had nothing to do with resting the catcher.

UP NEXT

RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 1.42) takes the mound against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1, 20.25) in the Cardinals’ home opener on Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0