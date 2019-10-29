Caitlin E. Rogers, 22, of 2008 Miller. St., was charged Oct. 29 with possession of methamphetamine. Rogers was arrested after officers responded to reports of a woman, unable to breathe, lying in a parking lot near 1900 S. Seventh St. Rogers told officers that she had used meth, according to the criminal complaint.
