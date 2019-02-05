Three roommates were charged Feb. 5 after authorities found drugs, a gun and ammunition in their apartment. The three roommates were chasing a gray vehicle with their Cadillac, resulting in the gray car crashing into a ditch near Rose Street and Livingston Street. McCoy and Padilla were on foot when police stopped them and McCoy admitted to chasing the other car because the people in the gray car had stolen McCoy’s wallet, marijuana and $400 to $600. Authorities entered the three roommates’ apartment with a warrant and discovered a 9mm handgun, about 50 grams of THC, $300, about 120 grams of marijuana and 152 rounds of 223 ammunition, according to the complaint.
Cameron J. Padilla, 19, of La Crosse, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Carl W. McCoy, 17, of La Crosse, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Jayvawn C. Bush, 18, of La Crosse, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, maintain a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
