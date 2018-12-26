MADISON – A Camp Douglas man who admitted he was in a “very, very dark place,” when he solicited and received child pornography was sentenced Dec. 17 in federal court to five years in prison and 10 years’ supervised release.
With the exception of one OWI conviction, Steven M. Brown, 65, had lead a crime-free life until he retired at age 62, according to his attorney, Joseph Bugni.
No longer occupied by work, unresolved problems; being molested as a child and conflicted about his sexuality; manifested in his viewing child pornography on line and writing stories about his “sick sexual fantasies,” Bugni wrote the court.
What led authorities to suspect Brown was receiving child porn was not discussed Monday in court or available from court records. However, a search warrant conducted in April at his Funnel Road residence recovered a laptop that contained a video of a minor engaged in a sex act.
More than 600 sexually explicit images of minors were subsequently recovered from Brown. While most of the images were existing ones that he downloaded from the internet, Brown used Facebook to contact a minor. He represented himself as 36-year-old man to have sexually charged conservsations and receive child pornography from a 16-year-old boy, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.
“Before the search warrant was issued, (Brown) searched for child pornography specifying very young children,” Schlipper told District Judge James Peterson.
Due to the number of images and the seriousness of the offense, Brown faced an advisory guideline sentence of 6.5 to 8.25 years in prison.
Schiller asked Peterson to impose a sentence within the guideline range, as his interest in young children poses a danger to the community
She said Brown also should pay the $5,000 special fine those convicted of child pornography can be assessed and restitution to two of his victims.
Brown apologized for failing his family, society and “My God.”
Since his arrest, Brown said he has restored his faith, regularly attends church and volunteers for service organizations as much as possible while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Traci Ziebell, the girlfriend of Brown’s nephew, Jim Campbell, said she has noticed a transformation in Brown since his arrest. She told Peterson that Brown had become depressed and withdrawn from his family.
“He lived a hoarder’s life,” and when they cleaned out his home, they filled a 37-foot trailer and two-car garage with merchandise and belongings he had amassed, she said.
Brown faced five to 40 years in prison under the statutes after pleading guilty earlier this year to receiving child pornography. Bugni said five years was sufficient, given Brown’s age, physical disabilities and the fact that he never had any sexual contact with a child.
After five years in prison, the public can be protected from Brown by close monitoring while on supervision, Bugni said.
Peterson described the stories Brown wrote as “disturbing” and “reprehensible,” and if he believed they were confessions of what Brown had done, “He never would see life outside of prison,” the judge said.
“As disturbed as I am by these stories, there’s no indication that he ever touched a child,” Peterson said.
However, because the case involved “real victims,” the 16-year-old, and existing images of children, Peterson said protecting the public is the main concern in Brown’s sentence.
“I have complete confidence in incarceration protecting the public, Peterson said.
Peterson imposed the minimum mandatory sentence citing Brown’s advanced age, poor health and lengthy term of supervised release. Peterson said the sentence would adequately punish him and protect the public.
“Five years represents a substantial portion of his remaining life,” Peterson said.
Peterson gave Brown until Feb. 1 to report to prison, which allows him to continue physical therapy for his recent surgery.
Peterson will schedule a hearing to determine if he will require Brown to pay the $5,000 special basement and victim restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.