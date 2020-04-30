Camp Douglas woman referred to DA for burglary

A 30-year-old Camp Douglas woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after results from the state crime lab implicated her in a May 8, 2019, burglary in the town of Byron. Melissa Marie Erdman was referred for burglary, theft and trespass.
Police were called to a Drake Avenue residence, where a couple told police that the garage door to their residence was opened and items had been moved around. A purse was reported missing from the kitchen counter, and police found it sitting in the driveway next to the garage. The owner of the purse reported about $120 missing but said there was $678 tucked away that wasn’t taken.
The couple also reported that a parked vehicle had been rummaged through and a knife and flashlight holster were missing. The couple told police of a vehicle with loud exhaust in the area that had stopped at a bridge on Drake Avenue. Police recovered a small lighter and beer can that may have belonged to the suspect. They were sent to the state crime lab as evidence.
Police interviewed Erdman six days later at the Monroe County Jail. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigator told Erdman that her name had been “popping up” in different incidents in the area and that she matched the description of a woman identified in the area May 8. She told the investigator she had no memory of any burglary but said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.
The sheriff’s office received information from the state crime lab March 15 linking Erdman to the burglary.
