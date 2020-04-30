Camp Douglas woman referred to DA for burglary

A 30-year-old Camp Douglas woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after results from the state crime lab implicated her in a May 8, 2019, burglary in the town of Byron. Melissa Marie Erdman was referred for burglary, theft and trespass.

Police were called to a Drake Avenue residence, where a couple told police that the garage door to their residence was opened and items had been moved around. A purse was reported missing from the kitchen counter, and police found it sitting in the driveway next to the garage. The owner of the purse reported about $120 missing but said there was $678 tucked away that wasn’t taken.

The couple also reported that a parked vehicle had been rummaged through and a knife and flashlight holster were missing. The couple told police of a vehicle with loud exhaust in the area that had stopped at a bridge on Drake Avenue. Police recovered a small lighter and beer can that may have belonged to the suspect. They were sent to the state crime lab as evidence.