Campaign underway to create nonmotorized connector between Winona, Wisconsin

A new connection between Wisconsin and Minnesota is being developed for people looking for a safe path for non-motorized travel.
While construction already has begun, the Bridging the Bluffs campaign is under way to gather the money needed to support the project.
The connection is a branch of the Flyway Trail project, which originally was designed to create a new path between Alma and Trempealeau, Wis.
But the idea of a new connection to Winona was one that would benefit communities on both sides of the river, said Dave Adcock, co-chair of the communications committee for the Bridging the Bluffs Campaign.
“It’s the cornerstone of this entire trail project. And it’s the key to the future success of the overall the Flyaway Trail,” Adcock said.
There’s a financial gain for this trail, he said, if this connection is created.
“It represents the key that’s going to unlock $3.2 million in state and federal funding that’s currently locked until we can reach the 20% private matching funds necessary to unlock those state and federal funds that were allocated for the completion of this project,” he said.
The Bridging the Bluff campaign is focused on raising these needed private funds, which will total about $1.2 million.
With this safe connection, Adcock expects Winona to see an improvement in economic development and the workforce. People will be able to more easily commute from Wisconsin to work in the Winona, while Winonans will be able to travel to Wisconsin to enjoy the trails there.
Adcock said the new opportunities that the connection will make are expected to increase the quality of life in Winona.
“I firmly believe that observation and participation in the outdoors leads directly to conservation and preservation of the outdoors,” Adcock said.
The Flyway Trail, with the Winona connector, will include an 842-foot bridge over the Mississippi River backwaters and the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe railroad.
Adcock said that a large portion of the campaign’s funds will go toward this bridge.
The connector will also use the historic John A. Latsch Wagon Bridge, along with sections of the former Highway 54.
The Flyaway Trail has support from multiple entities, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, along with other civic bodies and legislators.
Support already has started to roll in for the campaign. Although Adcock refused to disclose the amount of money already raised, he did say some has already been collected.
In a press release, campaign co-chair Jim Wilkie said: “We are thankful for the initial outpouring of generosity we have received and are very excited to share our great start. Every gift matters and every gift counts toward the federal matching funds.”
Launch events for the campaign, which will include more information and a reveal of the total amount of money that has already been raised, will be Feb. 25 and March 3.
Attendees will be able to enjoy appetizers and beverages, provided by Steakshop Catering Inc., Blooming Grounds Coffee House, Danzinger Vineyards, Elmaro Vineyard, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Winona and Kwik Trip.
While walk-ins are accepted during the events, it is recommended attendees sign up online.
Registration is open until Feb. 21 for the Feb. 25 event, and until Feb. 28 for the March 3 event.