Campaign underway to create nonmotorized connector between Winona, Wisconsin

With this safe connection, Adcock expects Winona to see an improvement in economic development and the workforce. People will be able to more easily commute from Wisconsin to work in the Winona, while Winonans will be able to travel to Wisconsin to enjoy the trails there.

Adcock said the new opportunities that the connection will make are expected to increase the quality of life in Winona.

“I firmly believe that observation and participation in the outdoors leads directly to conservation and preservation of the outdoors,” Adcock said.

The Flyway Trail, with the Winona connector, will include an 842-foot bridge over the Mississippi River backwaters and the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe railroad.

Adcock said that a large portion of the campaign’s funds will go toward this bridge.

The connector will also use the historic John A. Latsch Wagon Bridge, along with sections of the former Highway 54.

The Flyaway Trail has support from multiple entities, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, along with other civic bodies and legislators.