Camping resumes at Corps of Engineers parks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, re-opened parks in eastern North Dakota, Minnesota and western Wisconsin starting June 1.
The re-opening includes Blackhawk Park in Wisconsin near De Soto, which has 150 campsites, swimming beach, picnic area and two boat launches at Mississippi River Pool 9.
Campgrounds were closed to start the season due to COVID-19. While the campgrounds are re-opening, visitors are encouraged to confirm in advance whether other recreation areas such as beaches, boat ramps and playground areas are open. The status of the facilities is available at: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.
Individuals with paid camping reservations at closed campgrounds will be contacted by email about cancellations, and full refunds will automatically be processed through the recreation.gov website with no cancellation fees. Peoples should not contact the website to request a refund, which would trigger a cancellation fee.
All reservations must be made via recreation.gov. Self-pay vaults are closed so cash and checks will not be accepted for camping.
Corps officials have suspended the collection of day use fees for its swimming beaches and boat ramps until Oct. 1. The Corps is also extending the expiration date of USACE and America the Beautiful annual passes for seven months for those who previously purchased annual passes for the year.
While visiting Corps recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required or recommended by local, state and federal authorities. Federak Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.
In addition to COVID-19 safety precautions, Corps staff remind everyone to be smart while on the water and to always wear a life jacket.
