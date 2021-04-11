Campus Connection: Environmental Studies minor attracts students of all majors

Grace Koch, a senior majoring in biology and minoring in environmental studies, says she appreciates the program's multidisciplinary approach.

“We learn to think about not only the physical environment, but about health, social influences, communication, culture, politics, literature, technology and economics,” she says. “The professors in this program are very passionate about the environment, and their classes always spark interesting student conversations. This program has allowed my own interests in climate change and human health to thrive.”

While issues like climate change or the availability of clean water are often placed in a global context, UW-L faculty have found innovative, hands-on ways to localize them.

Each year, students partner with about 20 different organizations for their capstone service-learning experience. Recent examples include sustainability initiatives with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, prairie mapping with Friends of the Blufflands, energy monitoring with the School District of La Crosse and environmental education with WisCorps.

Faculty also arrange class field trips, including visits to a wastewater treatment plan, a landfill, Kane Street Community Gardens, the U.S. Geological Survey in La Crosse and the La Crosse River Marsh.