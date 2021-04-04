Campus Connection: Graduating high school and college at the same time

Jenessa Perry is a graduating senior at Independence High School. Like the rest of her classmates, she balances athletics and academics while enjoying the last few months of high school.
Unlike her classmates, however, she’s also enjoying the last few months before graduating from Western Technical College with an associate degree in business management.
“(My friends) are like, you’re crazy!” Perry exclaimed.
Perry is taking advantage of dual credit opportunities at both Independence and Western, which allows students to earn college credit in high school.
Dual credit takes form in several ways. One of which is Start College Now, in which high school students take Western courses in-person, online, or through distancing learning. Another option is transcripted credit, which are courses taught by high school teachers that earn the student college credit through Western. Both options are paid for by the school district, saving students time and money.
“Taking dual credit courses opens the doors to many diverse opportunities,” said Haley Hanson, an Admissions Coach at Western who worked with Perry at Independence. “It can really help reduce financial barriers for attending college after high school. Students can use these opportunities to essentially sample college for free while getting ahead on a pathway to higher education or the workforce.”
According to Hanson, most area students take upwards of 15 credits on average, but Perry decided to go the whole way, earning an associate degree in the process.
“There has definitely been some ups and downs, but the pain has definitely been worth the gain,” said Perry.
Perry’s mother nearly earned her associate degree in high school, which influenced her to do the same. As a result, she began preparing for earning both diplomas back in eighth grade. As a high school athlete, balancing high school and college life was difficult at times.
“I would get home at 11:00 (at night) from a basketball game and start college homework,” said Perry. “It doesn’t really matter because I have to get things done.”
Throughout the process, Perry worked with Hanson to develop course schedules, assist with planning, and preparing Perry for whatever came next.
“The staff is super understanding,” said Perry. “They go above and beyond to make sure their students understand the material.”
Perry isn’t done with college yet, however. She plans to continue taking general courses at Western this fall before transferring to UW-River Falls for a degree in animal science.
“I’m proud of myself,” said Perry. “I had a little self-doubt, but I used that as fuel. People said, ‘You’re aiming too high.’ I’m showing everybody not even the sky is the limit.”
For more information on dual credit programs at Western, visit www.westerntc.edu/earn-college-credit-high-school.