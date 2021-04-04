Campus Connection: Graduating high school and college at the same time

According to Hanson, most area students take upwards of 15 credits on average, but Perry decided to go the whole way, earning an associate degree in the process.

“There has definitely been some ups and downs, but the pain has definitely been worth the gain,” said Perry.

Perry’s mother nearly earned her associate degree in high school, which influenced her to do the same. As a result, she began preparing for earning both diplomas back in eighth grade. As a high school athlete, balancing high school and college life was difficult at times.

“I would get home at 11:00 (at night) from a basketball game and start college homework,” said Perry. “It doesn’t really matter because I have to get things done.”

Throughout the process, Perry worked with Hanson to develop course schedules, assist with planning, and preparing Perry for whatever came next.

“The staff is super understanding,” said Perry. “They go above and beyond to make sure their students understand the material.”

Perry isn’t done with college yet, however. She plans to continue taking general courses at Western this fall before transferring to UW-River Falls for a degree in animal science.