Can Aaron Rodgers return to MVP form in Year 19, and will it be with the Packers?

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb didn’t even think the question was real.

A few days before what would turn out to be the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions — a game which, had they won, would have sent the Packers to the playoffs — the veteran wide receiver had been asked whether his friend and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, was still capable of taking the team to the Super Bowl.

“Is that a rhetorical question?” Cobb replied. “Is he the guy to get us there? I’m not going to entertain that question. That’s my answer.

“This is a team sport. No one man can do it by himself, and we all know that. This is a team game.”

A few days later, the Lions came into Lambeau Field and put an end to the Packers’ postseason hopes — and set into motion the events that will unfold over the coming weeks.

How they will unfold will, in large part, be decided by Rodgers, who must first determine whether he wants to play in 2023. If he does, he and the team will then decide if he will do so in Green Bay or elsewhere.

Rodgers made that clear in the widely circulated clip from his hourlong conversation on “The Pat McAfee Show” last Tuesday, in which he said, “Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.

“Right situation? Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

It marked the first time that Rodgers openly acknowledged the possibility of him playing for someone other than the Packers. At other points in the interview, he spoke of his uncertain timeline of how long he’ll play — “Whether it’s this year, next year, three years down the road, it won’t be hard (to walk away),” he said — and confirmed that his contract doesn’t contain a no-trade clause.

“But I don’t think we’d get in a situation, in that imaginary world, where there’d be a trade to a team I don’t want to go to,” Rodgers told McAfee.

What the Packers — or a possible trade partner, if it comes to that — must decide is whether they believe Rodgers’ 2022 season was an aberration and he can still play at the MVP level he believes he can.

Statistically, of course, Rodgers had the worst stat line of his 15 years as the starter in 2022, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games.

During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.

His 2022 interception total was the second-highest of his career (he threw 13 in 2008, his first year as the starter) and the only years he threw for fewer touchdowns were when he broke collarbones in 2017 (16 TDs in seven games) and 2013 (17 TDs in nine games). His yardage total was his lowest for a full season and marked just the third time that he’s finished with fewer than 4,000 yards in a season where he played at least 10 games.

He also had only three games in which his passer rating was over 100, and he never threw for 300 yards in a game all season.

Those numbers could be borne out of Rodgers’ injuries (a fractured right thumb on his throwing hand, an injury to his ribs, a late-season knee injury); or the departure of three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams (who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2022); or young or new receivers being thrust into key roles (rookie draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and veteran free agent Sammy Watkins); or all of the above.

They could also be the result of Rodgers’ skills suddenly diminishing after back-to-back NFL MVP seasons, of course, although that seems unlikely — even with Rodgers having turned 39 years old in December.

“Certainly, this year, he was dealing with some moving pieces, some injuries and things like that,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said during his after-the-season Q-and-A session with reporters on Jan. 13. “It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole, but you guys saw as well, he still can play at a very high level.

“I really like the way he led us. So again, I think as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.”

When asked if Rodgers or 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love would give the team a better chance to win next season, Gutekunst replied, “Well, I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right?

“We are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at. There’s no doubt about that. But Jordan’s never played a 16-, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff. It’s no different than when we moved from Brett (Favre) to Aaron (in 2008), right?

“That’s a hard thing to say, but at the same time where Aaron’s at, the level he’s at, there’s not many teams he wouldn’t give the best chance to win.”

Quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, Rodgers’ longtime consigliere who returned to the coaching staff in 2022 after serving 11 years on previous coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, starting in 2006, said late in the season that he doesn’t believe Rodgers’ skillset has slipped.

Instead, Clements pointed to a shift in offensive approach for Rodgers’ reduced productivity.

“A lot of times this year we’ve relied on the running game. We have two great backs,” Clements explained. “Our offensive line has played pretty well. The second half of the season, we’ve started to throw the ball a little more consistently with the (rookie) receivers in there, developing.

“The biggest thing is we probably haven’t had as many explosive gains here, big gains down the field. But we’ve had a lot of completions on the short passes, on what we call the ‘run-solution’ throws, which we’re very effective at. A run is called, but we have an advantageous look to throw a quick pass and we do that, and Aaron’s probably the best in the business at that.

“I don’t think he’s concerned — and we’re not concerned — with yardage or statistics. We’re playing better now and we just want to continue to do that.”

In his final game — perhaps as a Packer — Rodgers was 17 of 27 for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 83.1. His final pass, a third-and-10 heave from the Green Bay 33-yard line intended for Watson, was intercepted by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

If he chooses to play a 19th NFL season — in Green Bay or elsewhere — Rodgers will have every opportunity to show the 2022 season was an anomaly. It’s clear he believes it was.

“In 2019, we were feeling each other out on offense (in coach Matt LaFleur’s first season),” Rodgers said. “A lot of people said I was washed, couldn’t really play anymore, wasn’t the same — and then I won two MVPs in a row without really doing anything different. I’m sure there’s a lot of the same sentiment this year.”