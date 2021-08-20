Can the Gophers beat expectations and win the Big Ten West?

“It’s the wild, wild West. You have no idea what’s going to happen in the West,” Fleck said at Big Ten Media Days in July. “It keeps getting better and better. Coaching is better and better. The talent and recruiting is getting better and better. We are just a proud member of the West and the Big Ten, and we are going to do our part to uphold that.”

Kirk Ferentz enters his 23rd season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, continuing his run as the longest-tenured head coach in the country. At media days in Indianapolis, Ferentz referenced his time as Iowa’s offensive line coach under Hayden Fry in the 1980s in order to compare it to today.

“There were certain games in the ‘80s that you really didn’t have to be at our best and still win, and sometimes win handily,” he said. “Those days are long gone.”

Like other programs in the West and across the nation, the Gophers are older and more experienced than ever before. The NCAA waived eligibility counting during the pandemic last season, and the U, which finished fourth in the West with a 3-4 record, brought back 20 of 22 starters.

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft came back for a sixth season with team success as the primary driver.

“We just have unfinished business with Iowa, Wisconsin, winning the Big Ten West,” Kieft said. “Since Coach Fleck has been here, that is his goal. That is his vision. ... We have the ability to come back and we wanted to be a part of it because we definitely think we have the potential to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0