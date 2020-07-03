Canceled minor league season will slow development of many Twins prospects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Top prospects like Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker, Trevor Larnach and Jhoan Duran are part the Minnesota Twins training camp this second time around. It’s an opportunity for them to continue their development while putting themselves in the pecking order if they are needed during the season.

But for the majority of top Twins prospects — like pitchers Jordan Balazovic and Blayne Enlow, or position players Matt Wallner, Wander Javier and Keoni Cavaco — it’s looking like a lost season of development.

While Major League Baseball attempts to hold a 60-game season, the minor league season was officially canceled last week, affecting thousands of players.

Teams now are trying to figure out how their prospects can salvage some sort of development. The Twins in recent years have had skill development camps for groups of prospects during the offseason. Heading to Fort Myers is up in the air right now as the state of Florida deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.