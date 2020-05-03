Canceling Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend deals an 'earth shattering' blow to Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — This was supposed to be the big one, the grand slam of a doubleheader. Five years ago, Tim Gould started planning for it. This winter, Tim Haney began buying up wood and supplies in preparation and Art Boden was wondering how much staff he would need to handle it. A year after huge crowds had descended on Cooperstown to see Mariano Rivera inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, they would have Derek Jeter, the last true crossover star that baseball has had, going into the Hall of Fame at the end of July.

“Five years ago, when Jeter retired after Mariano, we said 2020 is going to be it, it’s going to be two big years in a row,” said Gould, who has owned and operated Cooley’s Stone House Tavern on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown, N.Y., for almost 16 years. “This was going to be a year that was bigger than the record years, we were all looking forward to 2020.

“Now, we have to hope 2021 can be even bigger.”

The hospitality industry across the country has been decimated by the coronavirus shutdowns. Bar and restaurant workers accounted for over half of the newly unemployed in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest report. Tourism is expected to take a similar hit even as we emerge from the strictest regulations of the shutdowns.