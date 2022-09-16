Candidates for WI 3rd Congressional District continue to share barbs over debate format

The temperature in the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District keeps rising as the two candidates vying to represent the western part of the state take turns jabbing each other about a debate.

On Friday, Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, issued the latest statement in the war of words saying he would participate in a town hall style debate with opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska.

The two have largely been discussing the possibility of a debate through fiery statements to the media, and this latest installment comes after Pfaff challenged Van Orden earlier in the week during a press conference to three debates throughout the district, saying "anything short of a full acceptance of this challenge" meant Van Orden was unwilling to discuss voter issues.

Van Orden pushed back on this, saying in the latest statement that his team reached out to media outlets last month to open the discussion of a debate, which the Tribune has confirmed, and that they have never been contacted by Pfaff's campaign to discuss a debate.

"Pfaff is making this plea for help because his campaign is floundering," Van Orden said in his statement, describing the debate debacle as "Professional Politician Pfaff's games."

"I challenge the media to provide a fair, town hall style setting for a debate with Brad Pfaff. We have put over 160,000 miles on our vehicles traveling this district in this campaign, to imply that I'm afraid to speak to the voters in the 3rd is a foolish statement," he said.

Van Orden continued to say, "75% of our district does not have a four year degree, and they deserve to ask the questions, not university professors or biased media. If the media will provide a town hall style setting so the people of this district can take part, I will debate."

He also said, "There is no circumstance I can think of where I would be afraid of Brad Pfaff and to imply so is absurd."

In his own statement, Pfaff responded saying, "Derrick's cowardly response today is nothing but more evidence that the idea of facing unscripted questions about his record and the truth on three debate stages terrified him.

"That's why he's been dodging local media for months, and why he has consistently lied about his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Derrick knows he cannot talk about real issues and real solutions, and that if he steps on stage voters will see him for what he really is," Pfaff said.

"If this is not the case, I urge Derrick to accept my debate challenge and give voters the accountability and transparency they deserve," Pfaff said.

Pfaff's campaign manager Andrew Whitley also responded to Van Orden's statement.

"Derrick is an insurrectionist on probation with a history of sexual and verbal harassment who will use every excuse in the book to escape answering tough questions. He is afraid to face unscripted questions from the people of Wisconsin, and it's showing now in this absurd conspiracy theory statement. Let's be clear, this is just a desperate attempt to hide from voters. And it won't work," Whitley said.

It was unclear if Pfaff's campaign was open to the idea of a town hall style debate.

UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky confirmed to the Tribune that members of the university's debate coalition have been engaging with the Van Orden campaign in the recent weeks.

He emphasized that the coalition's only goal is to keep the tradition of hosting debates in western Wisconsin going.

"Literally our only goal is to make a debate happen, and we want to engage in good faith with him to make a debate happen," Chergosky said of Van Orden. "And if we have to figure out a different format, if we have to make adjustments in order to make sure the debate happens, we would love to have that conversation with him."

Chergosky said that originally, a debate format was presented to both campaigns that would have included a panel of media personnel from WKBT, WXOW, WIZM News, Wisconsin Public Radio and the Tribune.

This is almost identical to a debate Van Orden participated in against outgoing Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in 2020, except it would be held in person, not virtually.

Chergosky said as a political scientist he has no preference about debate format, saying it was most important that the debate happens at all.

"I'm very open minded when it comes to debate formats," he said. "I think that lots of different formats can lead to a successful debate. The most important thing with a debate is that voters have a chance to see candidates next to each other offering and presenting their similarities and differences."

UW-L's debate coalition is a group made up of university, media and community partners. Chergosky said he inherited the long tradition of hosting debates for western Wisconsin and only wants to see it continue, not fight over the format or details.

Chergosky also made clear that as a UW-L professor, his only job during the debates is to moderate. "I have no role in asking questions and I have no previous knowledge of the questions. I just call on the members of the media panel," he said.

As for the avenue the two campaigns have been using to discuss the details of the debate, Chergosky said, "Ideally, it would be very helpful for us if the Pfaff campaign and the Van Orden campaign would engage with each other."