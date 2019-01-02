Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.

