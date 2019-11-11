Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
After 33 years of teaching English and speech at the high school and college level, Carla Swerman retired and then pursued her “dream job” — working as a librarian. She thoroughly enjoys her position as an associate librarian at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Her favorite part of the job is “playing detective” to help patrons find the local history or genealogy information that they are seeking. Carla also finds herself “playing a-different-kind-of detective” in her church library at Olivet Lutheran Church on French Island. When she’s not immersed in books, Carla can be seen running, bicycling, and dragon boating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.