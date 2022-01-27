Cashton student advances to national round of Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

A Cashton High School student has advanced to the national round of the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium after presenting her project on viruses affecting local mussel populations in the Mississippi River.

Laurel Adams earned fourth place at the Wisconsin-Upper Peninsula of Michigan Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Jan. 22-23, an event coordinated by UW-La Crosse Graduate & Extended Learning.

Adams’ research explores whether a virus associated with mass mussel mortality events in Tennessee’s Clinch River may also be present in local waterways. With her strong finish, Adams not only moves on to the national competition April 20-23 in Albuquerque, N.M. — she will also receive a $250 scholarship if she decides to attend UW-L.

To get in touch with Adams and learn more about her research, contact Julie Lundeen at Cashton High School at 608-654-5131, extension 219, or lundeenj@cashton.k12.wi.us.

For more information about the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium and UWL’s involvement, contact Heidi Masters: 608-785-8129 or hmasters@uwlax.edu.

About the program

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) promotes original research and experimentation among high school students interested in the STEM fields. Through these opportunities, JSHS aims to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals who will conduct research and development vital to our nation and world.

JSHS regional and national symposia are held during the academic year, reaching more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Department of Defense Schools of Europe and the Pacific.

JSHS is sponsored by the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force.

