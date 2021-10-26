Cashton wins playoff opener

The Cashton High School football team bounced back from a loss to Bangor by defeating DeSoto in their first-round WIAA Division 7 playoff contest.
Junior running back Colin O’Neil carried 17 times for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns for Cashton, which won a playoff game for the first time since 1999.
Jacob Huntzicker completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Bret Hemmersbach added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Connor Butzler also ran for a touchdown, Lincoln Klinge caught Huntzicker’s touchdown pass, and Dylan Bayer added a 51-yard reception for Cashton, which hosts third-seeded Bangor (8-2) in a second-round contest.