Cashton wins playoff opener

The Cashton High School football team bounced back from a loss to Bangor by defeating DeSoto in their first-round WIAA Division 7 playoff contest.

Junior running back Colin O’Neil carried 17 times for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns for Cashton, which won a playoff game for the first time since 1999.

Jacob Huntzicker completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Bret Hemmersbach added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Connor Butzler also ran for a touchdown, Lincoln Klinge caught Huntzicker’s touchdown pass, and Dylan Bayer added a 51-yard reception for Cashton, which hosts third-seeded Bangor (8-2) in a second-round contest.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

