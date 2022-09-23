Handsome is an understatement! This precious boy is Castroand although as you can tell he may be torn about which... View on PetFinder
Castro
The man convicted in the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Susan Erickson is now living in the same community where the crime occurred.
Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…
A La Crosse man was arrested after hitting a woman and swinging a hammer in her direction.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The Homecoming dance at Logan High School was canceled Saturday night due to a threat. The school district sent the following letter to Logan …
The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Classes will be held as scheduled Monday at Logan High School after an investigation this weekend cleared the building for staff and students.
On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hw…
UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.