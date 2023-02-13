Chippewa Falls Police arrested Brandon Gee, 33, after they identified him as an alleged catalytic converter thief. In recent weeks, Gee, of 829 Revere St., was arrested and accused of 15 counts of theft of catalytic converters in Chippewa Falls out of 16 thefts reported to date.

Gee is currently being held in the Chippewa County Jail, said police chief Matt Kelm.

Gee is, "believed to have committed at least 15 thefts of catalytic converters in Chippewa Falls this year," Kelm announced in a press release Monday. "That is out of 16 thefts reported to us to date."

Gee is looking at charges of theft of movable parts, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

Gee was wanted in Eau Claire County Court. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 20, court records show.

Gee is scheduled to return to Chippewa County courts on Feb. 27 on charges of possession of burglary tools, possession of meth, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and jumping bail.

“CFPD officer James Harper, along with assistance from other officers and the community, was able to crack these cases,” Kelm said in a press release.

"It was simply good police work, following up on leads and working the case," Kelm wrote. "These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges or additional suspects may be identified in the future — in Chippewa Falls or other jurisdictions."