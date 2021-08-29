Catherine Rampell: It's time for the GOP to dole out some tough love on vaccines

No. No, no, no. These snowflakes have been indulged for too long.

They need some straight talk, preferably from their own leaders -- not just on the coronavirus vaccines but on all their other paranoid fan fiction too, including stolen elections and lefty baby-eaters and a supposedly senile president. Once upon a time, Republicans mocked people for insisting that their "feelings" and "lived experiences" superseded reality; today, whether out of cowardice or the desire to out-crazy their presidential rivals, party leaders cosset such delusions.

Even former president Donald Trump, who recently urged rallygoers to get vaccinated, backed down when the crowd booed him. Safer to stick to the usual playbook of grievance politics and imagined victimization, tactics that Republicans once derided Democrats for practicing.

Now would be an excellent opportunity for that playbook to change. One of the most common reasons (or excuses) that vaccine holdouts have given for their hesitancy was that the shots had only "emergency use authorization." On Monday, the FDA finally fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older. So that excuse is gone.

Or is it?