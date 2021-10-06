cccc
One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
A 40-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges stemming from three reported domestic violence incidents and an alleged assault against a La …
La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
A 44-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 65 years in prison after his arrest Sept. 30 on child pornography charges.
Burlington's city attorney said requiring the flag be taken down would likely be a free speech violation.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
Audiolust Records and Abracadabra Refurbished have expanded with recent moves to new, larger La Crosse locations.
