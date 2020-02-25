CDC: This year’s flu shot has cut doctor visits for flu nearly by half

The CDC estimate was based on a study of 4,112 patients with respiratory illnesses in five states, including Pennsylvania. About half of them had been vaccinated. The vaccination rate was highest in people ages 65 and older — 82% — and lowest in 9- to 17-year-olds — 34%.

Stephen Gluckman, an infectious-diseases doctor at Penn Medicine and director of Penn Global Medicine, said that, even though the shot is imperfect, it’s “well worth getting because there’s so much flu. From a public health perspective, even something that’s preventing half the cases is preventing millions of cases.” Gluckman said it’s fairly late to be getting the shot now, but there’s no downside to it. He warns patients that the shot takes a while to become effective and there’s a lot of flu around. If they get sick in four or five days, it’s not the shot’s fault.

Flannery said it is a “mystery” why younger adults have not been as well protected by the shot. However, he said it was good news that the vaccine has worked well in children, who have been especially hard hit by flu this year. Some flu experts were concerned that the vaccine would not perform well because it was not a perfect match for the strain of influenza B that dominated during the early part of the season.