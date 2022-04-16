Celebrating 25 Years of Prairie Smoke: Folk Favorite featured as part of Pump House Concert Series

Local band Prairie Smoke will celebrate 25 years of making music together with a special concert next Saturday, April 23, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center as part of the center’s 2021-22 concert season.

The band’s origin grew out of shared experiences at community singing events. In 1995, members Tom Walter (guitar, mandolin), Erin Hussey (hammered and mountain dulcimer), and Betsy Knowles (fiddle, banjo) realized they wanted to further develop their music together and began playing as a trio. Soon after, they formed the band Prairie Smoke and were joined by Jon Stuttgen (bass) and Mary Ellen Haupert (flute, whistle).

“Prairie Smoke is the name of a wildflower in the rose family, one that is native to Wisconsin,” said Hussey. “We often are asked about our band name by audience members, and every time we explain it, we are reminded of the beautiful places and people of the Coulee Region, and how so much of that influences our music choices and writing.”

Prairie Smoke released its first CD “Smoke in Bloom” in 2003. When Haupert moved on to other musical pursuits, Rita Koch-Thometz (flute, whistle) joined to complete the fivesome. In this final configuration, the band released its second CD, “River of Dreams,” in 2009.

Each member of the band brings a unique musical background to arrangements. Over the years, these shared experiences have evolved to include traditional folk, Americana, Celtic, and Old-time influences, as well as their original compositions – all delivered with joy and heart. Energized by each other’s musicianship, this concert celebrates 25 years of sharing the music they love across the Coulee Region.

