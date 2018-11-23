Rotary Lights turned on the electricity Friday evening, and 4 million lights illuminated La Crosse’s Riverside Park in the 24th edition of the holiday spectacle that collects food and donations for area food pantries.
More than 300,000 visitors are expected to drive or walk through the park between now the end of the year. The park is lit up each evening, Santa and his reindeer are available from 5 to 8 p.m. and many special events, including live Nativities, are scheduled. Details are at www.rotarylights.org/schedule.html.
