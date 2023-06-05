The Community Foundation of Dunn County is pleased to offer a scholarship opportunity for nontraditional students who wish to further their education.

The Dr. James and Gail Haemmerle Scholarship was established at the Foundation in March 2022 to offer full tuition to economically disadvantaged nontraditional students who want to obtain an associate degree, technical diploma or certificate program in any field of study.

Nontraditional students are defined as students who did not go directly to college in the fall following high school or who have not completed education beyond high school. Preference is given to those whose educational journeys were interrupted by such challenges as food insecurity, language barriers, lack of access to technology and financial instability. This scholarship may be awarded to someone returning to college after a break in studies to complete their degree or one who requires completion of a degree or certification to change careers to pursue other employment options.

“We strongly believe that education is the key that unlocks the door to success in life,” the Hammerles stated. “Generous donations by strangers gave us the opportunity to pursue our education and careers and this scholarship fund is our effort to pass on that same opportunity to future generations. We ask that the recipients take their educational responsibility seriously and, if able, contribute generously in the future to provide similar opportunities to others.”

One scholarship award will be granted each year to one eligible applicant to complete a degree program at an accredited community or technical college. This scholarship is payable for up to five years.

Those interested are asked to complete an application form at cfdunncounty.org/james-and-gail-haemmerle-scholarship. Applications are collected and processed through the Community Foundation of Dunn County. The application deadline is 4 p.m. July 1, 2023. Questions can be directed to grants@cfdunncounty.org.