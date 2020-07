Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Chad A. Kowalke, 45, La Crosse, was charged July 30 with felony bail jumping, receiving stolen property and retail theft. On July 3, Kowalke had a checkbook stolen from Blaschke Funeral Home with his things that he left at the Rose Street Walgreens, according to the complaint.