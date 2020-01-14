Champs ready for more

Orgeron would love to have this team back for the 2020 season. But the Tigers go after the nation’s best prospects and Orgeron lets them know before signing they probably won’t stay more than three years.

“It’s something we have to accept,” he said. “But this is going to be a tough group to replace.”

Patrick Queen, a junior middle linebacker, led LSU with eight tackles (2.5 of them behind the line of scrimmage) against Clemson. He has until Friday to decide if he’ll enter the draft.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Queen said he needs time to talk with his family and his coach before choosing. No matter what he does, Queen is confident this title, the fourth for LSU, is just a starting point.

“LSU is always going to be capable of doing what we did this year,” he said. “We’ve got great fans, great coaches and as long as we believe in each other, we can accomplish anything.”

Orgeron called his group a team “for the ages.”

“We didn’t have a bad game,” he said. “We played 15 good football games and this is going to be hard to beat.”