Chancellor highlights UW-L successes, challenges

In the meantime, UW-L has created a committee tasked with studying long-term enrollment trends and developing a plan to maintain the university’s numbers.

“We want to be very careful with this, because we’re obviously not going to have a scenario where we say: ‘Oh, we’re going to have dramatically fewer students at our university,’ ” Gow said. “That would be like the coach saying: ‘We’re not going to win the game.’ That’s not how you approach this. We’re going to say: ‘If we want to maintain the enrollment we have, what do we need to do to attract those students?’ ”

Gow on Wednesday also announced the time and place of another campus forum -- one focused on the university’s responsibilities under Title IX and the Clery Act.

Students spent much of the fall semester demanding that Gow schedule a forum in response to the highly publicized sexual misconduct investigation into former art professor Joel Elgin. The chancellor said that a forum on the subject would have to wait as the investigative and legal processes unfolded.

Elgin denied any wrongdoing but retired from the university last month, affording Gow the freedom to discuss sexual misconduct policies more openly, he said.

The forum is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Centennial Hall, Room 1400.

