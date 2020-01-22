Chancellor highlights UW-L successes, challenges

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow shared a collection of good news -- and a little bad news -- at his opening address for the spring semester.
Speaking in front of several hundred staff and faculty Wednesday, Gow offered an overview of recent campus success stories -- from faculty who have won awards to programs that are gaining traction.
Specifically, Gow noted that UW-L’s “Share the La Crosse Experience” fundraising campaign has pulled in $18 million for student scholarships since 2013 -- $3 million more than the original goal.
He cited an article from U.S. News & World Report, which ranked the university’s online master’s of business administration program as one of the best in the country.
And he announced that UW-L will be partnering with the La Crosse Police Department on a community policy program funded by the La Crosse Community Foundation.
“That’s a lot of good news,” Gow said. “It’s uplifting to hear all that.”
Enrollment has been another bright spot at UW-L, with the university breaking its overall enrollment record each of the past two years. But that might not be the case for long.
Gow discussed how falling birthrates, due in part to the late 2000s recession, will soon lead to a smaller and smaller pool of high school graduates looking to move on to college.
In the meantime, UW-L has created a committee tasked with studying long-term enrollment trends and developing a plan to maintain the university’s numbers.
“We want to be very careful with this, because we’re obviously not going to have a scenario where we say: ‘Oh, we’re going to have dramatically fewer students at our university,’ ” Gow said. “That would be like the coach saying: ‘We’re not going to win the game.’ That’s not how you approach this. We’re going to say: ‘If we want to maintain the enrollment we have, what do we need to do to attract those students?’ ”
Gow on Wednesday also announced the time and place of another campus forum -- one focused on the university’s responsibilities under Title IX and the Clery Act.
Students spent much of the fall semester demanding that Gow schedule a forum in response to the highly publicized sexual misconduct investigation into former art professor Joel Elgin. The chancellor said that a forum on the subject would have to wait as the investigative and legal processes unfolded.
Elgin denied any wrongdoing but retired from the university last month, affording Gow the freedom to discuss sexual misconduct policies more openly, he said.
The forum is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Centennial Hall, Room 1400.
