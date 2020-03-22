Chances await younger players

Mike Hughes is returning from a broken vertebra in his neck, though the team has expressed optimism about the third-year cornerback’s recovery. Third-year player Holton Hill and second-year man Kris Boyd could have to do more in 2020, and the Vikings — who have used four first- or second-round picks on corners since 2013 — could use one of their early picks on a corner this year.

“They’re still a ways away a little bit,” Zimmer said at the combine of his young corners. “But one thing that I think, especially those [three] guys, Hughes and Hill and Boyd, they have the ability to do it. Like, during the season I gave them an assignment that I wanted them to do every single day and they did it. That tells me that they want to do it. I think that’s half the battle.”

Key draft ahead

Trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills netted the Vikings two more picks in this year’s draft, including Buffalo’s first-rounder, and last year’s free agency losses gave the Vikings three compensatory picks. All told, Minnesota has 12 choices in the 2020 draft, including five in the first 105 picks (two first-rounders, a second-rounder and two third-rounders).