Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.