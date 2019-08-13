“Batman,” “Gunsmoke,” “Star Trek.” “Fantasy Island,” “Simon & Simon,” “MacGyver.” If you watched TV made in the 1960s, ’70s or ’80s, you’ve probably seen Charles Dierkop. You might not know the name, but remember the mustachioed villain who got beat up? That was him. Dierkop, who was raised on the North Side by his aunt and uncle, also landed parts in some great films of the 1970s — “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting” — but never made it as a leading man. Still, he has probably the longest and most recognizable acting resume of any hometown kid.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.