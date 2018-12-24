My memory of one special Christmas holiday truly stands apart of the others. Two days before Christmas 1953, when I was stationed at a military base in Japan, a member of the camp commander’s staff asked me to come to his office as he had a message to relay to me. His message was that: 11 a.m. (Japan time), a phone call from the U.S. was scheduled for me on Dec. 24, and I was to be on base to receive the call.
Well, the call came to our base at 11 a.m. Dec. 24, 1953, as scheduled. The call was from Holmen: My mother, Olga Paulson, with the help of my brother, Armand Paulson, also of Holmen, placed the call as a Christmas gift for my mother. We talked for perhaps 10 minutes. The audible sound was OK.
What a shock it was for me, and after the conversation we had it took some time for me to comprehend and realize what had just transpired. The next day was Christmas. Communication in 1953 was quite primitive in comparison to years later and now, especially. What a gift this long-distance phone call was for me.
— Charles Paulson of Holmen
