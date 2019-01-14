During a traffic stop near Rose Street and Interstate 90, authorities learned the occupants of the vehicle purchased marijuana and arrested them. Police found a scale and several baggies. One of the baggies consisted of a white crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Officers also discovered “a small amount of heroin,” on one of the individuals, according to the complaint.
The individuals in the vehicle and subsequently arrested are:
Chase M. Christman, 30, of Necedah, Wisconsin, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of narcotic drugs, as a repeater, and felony bail jumping, according to the complaint.
Christopher J. Chmielewski, 33, of Mauston, Wisconsin, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of narcotic drugs, as a repeater, according to the complaint.
