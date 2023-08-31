Scores and Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|0-0
|2-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|2-0
|River Falls
|0-0
|2-0
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|1-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|1-1
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|1-1
|Hudson
|0-0
|1-1
|Superior
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
River Falls at New Richmond
Superior at Menomonie
People are also reading…
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|0-0
|1-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|1-0
|New Auburn
|0-0
|1-1
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-1
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-1
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday's Game
New Auburn 64, Greenwood 0
Friday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Cornell at Alma Center Lincoln
Athens at Lake Holcombe
Gilman at Bruce
Owen-Withee at Prairie Farm
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-0
|2-1
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|2-0
|Mondovi
|0-0
|2-0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|2-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|1-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-0
|0-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-2
|Elk Mound
|0-1
|1-2
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 20, Elk Mound 8
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville/Granton at Durand-Arkansaw
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|2-0
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|2-0
|Spring Valley
|0-0
|2-0
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|1-1
|Colfax
|0-0
|1-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
|1-1
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
|1-1
|Cadott
|0-0
0-2
Friday's Games
Turtle Lake at Cadott
Glenwood City at Spring Valley
Colfax at Boyceville
Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|0-0
|2-0
|Cameron
|0-0
|1-1
|Barron
|0-0
|0-2
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-2
|Cumberland
|0-0
|0-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|0-2
|Spooner
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cameron at Barron
Spooner at Northwestern
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|0-0
|1-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|1-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|1-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|1-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|0-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-2
Thursday's Game
New Auburn 64, Greenwood 0
Friday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Cornell at Alma Center Lincoln
Athens at Lake Holcombe
Gilman at Bruce
Owen-Withee at Prairie Farm
Box Scores
New Auburn 64, Greenwood 0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Auburn
|14
|23
|15
|12
|64
First Quarter—New Auburn: Christopher Elmhorst 25 run (Elliott Gotham run), 9:22.
New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 46 run (Pass failed), 6:26.
Second Quarter—New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 2 run (Kai Harder run), 11:28.
New Auburn: New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 34 run (Elliott Gotham run), 4:43.
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 32 run (Stanley Lang kick), 2:36.
Third Quarter—New Auburn: Austin Woolever 41 run (Stanley Lang kick), 9:05.
New Auburn: Chester Lang 48 run (Andrew Gotham run), 5:31.
Fourth Quarter—New Auburn: Brett Elmhorst 11 pass from Sawyer Jones (Run failed), 9:48.
New Auburn: Chester Lang 43 run (Run failed), 4:22.
Rushing—Greenwood: Christopher Prusinkski 9-22, Marshall Schultze 13-19, Carter Johnson 1-4, Team 1-(-11), Zachary Prusinski 9-(-13), James Durrstein 4-(-15). New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 11-105, Chester Lang 4-101, Christopher Elmhorst 6-44, Austin Woolever 1-41, Beau Palmer 3-41, Brayden Lotts 2-36, Elliott Gotham 3-9, Mitchell Quinn 1-3. Passing—Greenwood: James Durrstein 0-4-0-0-1, Marshall Schultze 0-2-0-0-0. New Auburn: Sawyer Jones 1-1-11-1-0, Gabe Quinn 0-4-0-0-0. Receiving—Greenwood: none. New Auburn: Brett Elmhorst 1-11. Total Yards—Greenwood: 6-0-6. New Auburn: 380-11-391.