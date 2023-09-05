Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd

The junior helped spark a third-quarter surge as the Oriole football team rallied to a 26-14 victory in Fall Creek on Friday. Stanley-Boyd trailed 6-0 at halftime but Mahr opened the second half with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and later in the third added a 27-yard touchdown catch from Carter Isenberger. Mahr finished with a team-high 43 receiving yards on two catches and the score. Stanley-Boyd hosts Mondovi on Friday.

Gabe Quinn, New Auburn

The senior quarterback ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the football team’s 64-0 victory over Greenwood on Thursday. Quinn scored on scampers of 46, 2 and 34 yards as the Trojans ended a 10-game losing streak. New Auburn plays at Thorp on Friday.

Brooke Sime, Cornell

The senior was a force at the net and service line Tuesday as the Chiefs volleyball team beat Bruce and Flambeau in a triangular. Sime had nine kills and eight aces against Bruce before leading the team with 12 kills versus the Falcons. Cornell hosts Birchwood on Tuesday.

Zeke Strand, Bloomer

The junior receiver teamed up with quarterback Collin Crane for a successful connection in Friday’s 20-18 football win over Saint Croix Falls. Strand caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdown receptions through the air and added five tackles and one interception on defense. Bloomer plays at Cameron on Friday.

Andrew Thaler, McDonell

The senior was fast at the front for the Macks cross country team at Tuesday’s Loyal/Greenwood invitational, finishing second place out of 77 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 43.6 seconds. McDonell returns to the course on Thursday at Stanley-Boyd.