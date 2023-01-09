Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Tina Benson, Stanley-Boyd

The senior scored a career-high 25 points for the Orioles girls basketball team in Friday's 60-59 defeat to Bloomer. Benson hit seven 3-pointers including five in the second half and is averaging 8.6 points per game. Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek on Tuesday.

Emily Cooper, McDonell

The junior finished with a career-high 28 points for the Macks girls basketball team in Saturday's 69-30 victory at Ladysmith. Cooper hit six 3-pointers and is now averaging 14.4 points after her fifth straight game with at least 12 points. McDonell hosts Cadott on Tuesday.

Abby Jones, Lake Holcombe

The sophomore scored a career-high 19 points in Thursday's 61-25 victory over Luck. Thursday's game marked the first time Jones scored in double figures this season as she made a pair of 3-pointers. Lake Holcombe hosts Birchwood on Monday and Cornell on Tuesday.

John Krager, Chi-Hi

The sophomore went unbeaten on the way to a weight class victory at 152 pounds at Saturday's Bluejay Challenge in Merrill. Krager won all five of his matches by pinfall including a pin over Marathon's Jacob Smith in the championship match. Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Tuesday.

Cole Pfeiffer, Cadott

The senior pinned his way to a championship at 160 at Saturday's Cadott invitational. Pfeiffer won all four of his matches in two minutes and 31 seconds or quicker, capping it off by pinning Regis/Altoona's Brandon Myher for the title. Cadott wrestles in a triangular at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.