Cherish Roberts

Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.

