ABOVE: Logan Pagliaro, 10, carries the U.S.flag Saturday while marching in the Kornfest Parade with Cub Scout Pack 91.
LEFT: The Warriors Drum and Baton Corps perform in the parade in Holmen.
Holmen’s big summer celebration continues today with attractions that include a car show, music and a carnival. To see a collection of photos from Saturday’s parade, visit lacrossetribune.com.
