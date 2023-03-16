Sunday, Feb. 26, was a beautiful, sunny, day – perfect for coming down to Coon Valley for the Chili Cook-Off put on by the Friends of Knutson Memorial Library!

We had a great turnout eager to taste the many different varieties available and vote for their favorite. Among the flavors: Chocolate Chili, which was a little bit spicy and not a bit sweet, No Problemo Poblano Chili had a little kick, a Secret Ingredient Chili, Don’t Be A Chicken Chili, 3 Meat Chili served up by some very knowledgeable FCCLA students, a Hunter’s Chili, Hillbilly Chili, Mom’s Best Chili, and several delicious variations on “just plain chili.” It’s safe to say everyone enjoyed every variety, because every team was nearly or completely out by the end of the afternoon! It was very hard to choose “the best” since all were yummy, but after a hard-fought competition, first place went to the Legion Guys, 2nd place to the “Mother Cluckers”, and 3rd place to Humm’s Hunters’ Chili.

In addition to chili, the Friends provided bars and cookies as “palate cleansers”; in case there was any doubt, we now know there are some excellent bakers in the area! Businesses and individuals were very generous in their donations for the Silent Auction, and people who attended were anxious to bid on the baskets and items available. One item was a pecan pie provided by Chris Paulson which spiked a full-blown bidding war between two pecan pie lovers; in the end, someone else sneaked a bid in at the last moment and both lost. There were baskets specifically for men, some for women, baskets with games and fun for kids, recreational items, camping gear, football fun…and at least one basket which may lead to a career change (or at least a gardening frenzy) for the lucky recipient!

We appreciate everyone who participated and enjoyed this fun event! We appreciate the Legion which donated the use of the hall, the prizewinning teams who donated back their monetary prizes, the other teams who just had fun and provided good chili, the bakers, all of the generous donors, and everyone who came to taste and bid, all made this “a true community event.” We are so grateful to all of you!

The funds raised will be used to support technological upgrades and provide program supplies and materials that the library’s annual budget will not cover. To keep track of all that’s happening at Knutson Memorial Library, like our Facebook page, or sign up to receive the monthly eNewsletter and program reminders through our website https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/.