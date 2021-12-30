Isn’t Chili so handsome? We think so, too! Chili came to us from another shelter and warmed up very quick... View on PetFinder
HOLMEN — In 2013 Kwik Trip celebrated its 400th store in Chisago City Minn. Just eight years later, Kwik Trip will double that number with its…
A 30-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly groping a young girl inside Walmart in Onal…
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County closed the eastbound lanes of traffic from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. C for nearly three hours.
Tuesday’s crash on a snowy Interstate 90 near West Salem in La Crosse County has left one person dead.
In 1976, Catholic priest and Congressman Robert Cornell was running for re-election in his northwestern Wisconsin district when future Preside…
The $3 million project should keep the lights on with technology that could someday make the electrical system more resilient and able to make better use of intermittent wind and solar energy.
A year after he retired from Cisco Systems, John McHenry has opened On Your Left! Cycles bicycle shop in Holmen.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
A 53-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of burglary and stealing a bicycle.
