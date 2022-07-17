Chippewa Briefs

MLB

Hendriks, Romano and Williams added to All-Star teams

NEW YORK — Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried won't be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts.

Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.

About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Álvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodón and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.

Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil and Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras.

SALE HIT WITH LINE DRIVE, EXITS GAME: Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after being hit by a line drive in the first inning.

With two outs, Aaron Hicks hit a 106.6 mph line drive off Sale’s hand. The ball was deflected into center field as Gleyber Torres scored to give New York a 3-0 lead.

Sale screamed out in pain, immediately ran off the field and was replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura.

Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib Tuesday at Tampa Bay. He threw 78 pitches in five scoreless innings and threw 24 pitches on Sunday before leaving the game.

During the major league lockout, Sale broke a rib while working out on his own.

Sale, who is signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.