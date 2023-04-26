MLB

Yankees beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Judge's 31st birthday could have unfolded badly, with the New York Yankees in a slump and his ill-fated stolen base attempt that ended in pain.

Judge and the Yankees left Minnesota in a much better mood.

Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare to help the Yankees avoid a rare sweep by the Twins with a 12-6 victory on Wednesday.

“It would’ve been a sad birthday if we would’ve got swept here,” Judge said.

Gleyber Torres drove a two-run homer into the second deck in a six-run fourth inning against Kenta Maeda (0-4), who left the mound with Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta for the second straight start and was tagged with a career-worst 11 hits and 10 runs. Manager Rocco Baldelli said afterward that Maeda was feeling muscle discomfort in his arm.

“It was far from a crisp game on our end,” Baldelli said, “and he wasn’t as crisp as he wants to be, either.”

Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two-run doubles off Maeda, as the lagging and injury-limited Yankees lineup posted season highs in hits (14) and runs (12). They totaled only eight runs over their previous five games, losing four.

“I feel like the past couple games, couple series, we’ve been a little passive and almost letting the pitcher kind of dictate the at-bat and dictate the flow of the game,” Judge said.

The Twins secured the season series with their 6-2 win on Tuesday, their first over the Yankees since 2001. The Twins still haven’t swept a single series from their biggest nemesis since a two-game set at the Metrodome in 1998. Their last three-game sweep of the Yankees was in 1991. Including the postseason, the Yankees are 117-44 against the Twins since 2002.

Judge tried to steal third base in the second inning after a three-run double, and he was thrown out on an awkward head-first slide as his shoulders lurched forward ahead of his arms. His right hand was jammed into the dirt underneath the weight of his body, and he jogged without stopping off the diamond and up the tunnel to the clubhouse, causing concerned looks in the dugout.

“Getting thrown out’s pretty embarrassing, even on your birthday, so I was just mad about that,” Judge said.

Squeezing and flexing his wrist upon his return to the bench, Judge — who was conveniently taking a turn as designated hitter — walked, singled and struck out looking in his next three at-bats. Manager Aaron Boone said he probably would've pinch hit for Judge had he come up again.

The Yankees, whose $360 million slugger set the American League record with 62 home runs last season, already have Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

“When you’re going through a little stretch where you’re having a real hard time scoring runs, it’s definitely nice to break through,” Boone said.

Judge is batting .316 with 31 runs, 12 doubles, 10 homers, 28 RBIs and 31 walks in 33 career starts against the Twins, reaching base in all but one of those games.

JAYS SWEEP WHITE SOX: Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox 8-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep, extending Chicago’s losing streak to seven.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer but struck out to strand two runners.

Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest. Springer will be reevaluated before Friday’s home game against Seattle.

“Off day comes at a good time for him,” Schneider said.

Chicago has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 19. Things aren’t getting any easier for the White Sox, who host MLB-leading Tampa Bay in a four-game series beginning Thursday.

“We’re in a funk, and we have to come together as a team and figure out how to get out of it because this isn’t fun,” White Sox catcher Seby Zavala said.

Chicago was blanked for the second-straight game and third time this season. The White Sox have three runs and 14 hits in their last four games.

“We’ve got to be able to put runs on the board if we want to compete at this level,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’re not doing that right now.”

Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits, all singles, and walked one in his third straight winning start. The left-hander has pitched at least six innings in all three of those victories. He has allowed more than one earned run only once in five starts in 2023.

Blue Jays starters have allowed five runs over 52 1/3 innings in their past eight games.

“Collectively, they’re throwing strikes and they’re executing their pitches,” Schneider said.

Erik Swanson struck out all four batters he faced, Yimi Garcia worked the eighth and Trevor Richards finished the four-hitter.

Ten of the final 11 White Sox batters struck out, including Eloy Jiménez, who fanned four times.

“We’ve got to clean that up,” Grifol said. “We’ve got to be tougher outs.”

Bichette went 3 for 4 with three RBI and scored twice. He hit a first-pitch homer off Jimmy Lambert in the seventh, his fifth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two doubles and two RBI as Toronto swept Chicago north of the border for the second straight season. The Blue Jays have won six of eight and 15 of 21.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who came in 1 for 21 on the road trip, hit a two-out single in the first but was thrown out at second after sliding past the bag.

“He told me that he slid late, which carried him through the bag,” Grifol said.

Kopech allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

“I didn’t feel like I threw the ball terrible but the bottom line is I’ve got to throw better,” Kopech said. “We’re in a tough spot right now and we needed a better start than that.”