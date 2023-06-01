The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds The event will include live music and activities for kids.

Farm families can receive their free tickets for the dinner at the Chippewa Chamber office, located at 1 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. There is a limit of 10 tickets per farm family.

Businesses and nonfarming individuals may purchase tickets at the Chamber office at $8 per person.

“This is the 53rd year that the Chamber is hosting this event. Each year it is the Chamber’s goal to have farmers and the business community sit down together for a meal,” said President of the Chippewa Chamber Allyson Wisniewski. “I hope you will join us to recognize our agricultural community.”

The dinner committee is working hard to organize the great chicken dinner with all the sides, including Wisconsin milk, cheese, ice cream and root beer floats made with custard.

According to a chamber press release, “the business community wants to thank farmers, past and present, for their hard work and dedication to get food to our tables and for their contribution to the Chippewa Falls economy. Farmers help keep Chippewa Falls going strong.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (715)-723-0331 or email michelle@chippewachamber.org.