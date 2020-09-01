Chippewa County finance director is dismissed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County finance director Melissa Roach was dismissed Monday from the job she has held for five years.

While county officials aren’t disclosing the reason behind her termination, they said it was a personnel matter, and no money is missing.

Roach began working for the county in May 2015. She was slated to make about $102,000 this year, according to the county’s human resources department.

County Administrator Randy Scholz sent a letter to all department heads Monday afternoon, staying Roach is “no longer employed with Chippewa County.”

“I will be meeting with our finance team yet (Monday) afternoon,” Scholz wrote. “This includes central finance, all fiscal managers and accountants. Our goal is to have a temporary plan moving forward by the end of the day.”

Scholz was reached Tuesday morning but declined to say anything beyond what was stated in his letter to department heads.

While the letter doesn’t use the words “fired” or terminated” to describe the situation, county board members said that was the reason given behind her leaving, and it wasn’t a voluntary departure.