High school football games begin Thursday as 11-man teams get underway before eight-man squads join in the fun next week.

Chippewa County’s eight teams offer plenty of talent on the gridiron to watch. Players are listed alphabetically.

Carter Bowe, Chi-Hi

The senior is one of only two starters returning this season for the Cardinals. Last season in defensive back duty, Bowe made 43 tackles and grabbed one interception and this year will be looked to as a leader on defense.

Brodee Burish, Cadott

The senior will be in the middle of plenty for the Hornets this fall. A two-year All-Dunn-St. Croix selection on the offensive line, Burish is adding linebacker responsibilities to his tasks as he will be a tone setter on both sides of the ball for the physical Hornets.

Chris Culver, Bloomer

The 230-pound senior was a second team All-Heart O’North selection as a junior and brings size to the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Blackhawks.

Daniel Fritz, McDonell

The junior will play important roles on both sides of the ball for the Macks. Fritz was a second team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference linebacker in 2022 after making 55 total tackles and will serve as fullback for the ground game on offense.

Easton Goodman, Cadott

The senior ran for a team-high 649 yards and six touchdowns a season ago in a deep stable of Cadott running backs. The shifty Goodman is expected to be the top option on the ground again.

Carter Harycki, Cornell

The senior will be a load for 8-man teams to handle with his 270-pound frame in the trenches. Harycki earned All-CWWC first team honors on the defensive line last year while making 25 total tackles and recovering two fumbles.

Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd

The senior led the Orioles in receiving (42 receptions, 477 receiving yards, two TDs) and was second in rushing (349 yards, seven TDs) in 2022 and should be a big part of Stanley-Boyd’s up-tempo offensive attack.

Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe

The senior speedster won two Division 3 state sprint championships this past spring and should see plenty of touches in Lake Holcombe’s smashmouth running game. Nitek was an All-CWWC honorable mention last season.

Gabe Prince, Bloomer

The senior is Chippewa County’s top returning rusher after running for 998 yards and eight touchdowns in a first team All-Heart O’North junior campaign. Prince is rare experience on a young Bloomer roster.

Grant Smiskey, McDonell

The junior quarterback will serve as the triggerman for the Macks offensive attack. Smiskey threw for 1,636 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022 and was a first team All-CWWC selection.

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd

The senior thumper should make an impact on both sides of the ball with his physical presence. Sturm was a second team All-Cloverbelt honoree at linebacker, continuing a strong tradition of play for Stanley-Boyd at the position.

Storm Tiry, Stanley-Boyd

The junior was the lone sophomore to earn All-Cloverbelt first or second team honors in 2022 as Tiry was a second team pick at defensive lineman. Tiry racked up tackles for loss as another instigator in the trenches for the Orioles.

Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi

The senior quarterback is the only returning starter on offense for the Cardinals. Von Haden completed 53-of-90 passes for 691 yards and five scores a season ago and added 172 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Austin Woolever, New Auburn

The senior is one of many sizable maulers in the trenches for the Trojans. Woolever was an All-CWWC honorable mention at defensive line in 2022.