Golf can be a simple game when played right.

Sarah Chaffee did just that on Monday, navigating Lake Wissota Golf Course efficiently in shooting a 3-over 75 to win the Chi-Hi invitational. The junior had four bogeys and one birdie on the day, finishing each of the 18 holes with no score higher than five to win individual medalist honors by nine strokes over Hudson's Olivia Grothaus.

Chaffee was joined near the front by junior teammate Addy Seaholm in fourth at 88 and Bloomer senior Kaitlyn Bohl in fifth at 89.

Monday's effort continued a strong start to the season for Chaffee, who along with Seaholm return to the team after earning second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as sophomores. Chaffee opened the season last Wednesday in New Richmond by tying for second, one stroke off the lead. But nobody was on Chaffee's heels Monday as three pars and a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole placed the junior 1-under through four with 10 pars and four bogeys the rest of the way.

“I watched quite a bit of what she did," Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said of Chaffee. "She’d hit a drive in the fairway, she’d hit an approach on the green, she’d two putt for a par or maybe roll one in for the birdie. There wasn’t anything for me to do. There wasn’t situational stuff.

"It’s exactly what golf should look like. She just had a day. It’s fantastic.”

Chaffee tied for ninth at Division 1 sectionals a season ago and said she has come into the year ready to go.

“I think I was prepared for this season a lot more than last year," Chaffee said. "I’ve been out on the course a lot more and I think just being confident with my game and knowing I can execute shots has been really helping.”

Seaholm was fourth, trailing only Chaffee, Grothaus and Hudson's McKenna Zignego (87). The junior came out strong on the front nine including a birdie on the 273-yard par-4 before running into trouble on the back.

“Addy came in today and she shot a 39 on the front – which I think is her first time breaking 40, which is awesome – struggled a little bit on the back," Hanson said of Seaholm.

Chaffee and Seaholm are the only returners with any varsity experience this fall for the Cardinals. Other golfers will get the chance to show what they can do and Hanson was happy with the effort those new golfers showed. Senior Sadie Elwood shot a 106 to tie for 19th place and junior Adrian Wojt carded a 127 to tie for 31st place.

As a team Chi-Hi finished third at 396 behind Hudson (365) and River Falls (381).

Bohl took fifth with an 89, overcoming an eight on the par-3 first hole to finish near the front.

“This season for me is going to be a lot about how I start," Bohl said. "If I can get a good start, it’s usually going to be a good round.”

Bloomer coach Mark Dachel said the team was without two seniors in the varsity lineup, but they should return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday when the Cardinals and Blackhawks both play in an invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at Wild Ridge.

Sophomore Camryn Yeakey shot a 123 to take 30th, sophomore Aubrie Bohl tied with Wojt for 31st at 127 and sophomore Illa Nelson finished with a 128 to take 33rd. As a team Bloomer was seventh out of nine teams with a 467. This fall marks the second year back for the Bloomer girls golf program and after being ineligible for the postseason a season ago, the team is excited to get the chance later in the year following CloverCroix Conference play.

“I think we are really excited," Kaitlyn Bohl said. "Obviously we have a little work to do. But just to have the opportunity to go on is something we’re all grateful for.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23