Thursday night was uncharted territory for the Chi-Hi football team.

But not necessarily for 38th-year head coach Chuck Raykovich.

Chi-Hi opened the season Thursday with a 17-14 victory over Holmen at Dorais Field. A quick look at the box score and you’ll see some things that have been common with the Cardinals over the years. The team ran for 179 yards led by 116 and a score from junior Jackson LeMay. Chi-Hi added 97 yards through the air as senior quarterback Mason Von Haden was efficient with completions on 11 of his 17 passes.

But it was something play to play that Cardinals did that longtime fans of the program haven’t seen before. Chi-Hi played out of the shotgun for each of its snaps on offense. It’s a sharp contrast from the past several years where the Cardinals have found success with packed in offensive formations led by mauling offensive lines.

Fans in Chippewa Falls haven’t seen it from the Cardinals but their longtime head coach has. In college at UW-Superior in the early 1970s, Raykovich played for Monte Charles, a coach with a long history of embracing the shotgun offense during his decades coaching in college and the Canadian Football League.

“That was the last time that I was involved in a game where we never had a quarterback under center,” Raykovich said with a smile after Thursday’s win.

The move was made to help the team better utilize the talent it has. With several athletic playmakers that can break to the outside, a veteran quarterback in Von Haden and a younger but lighter and athletic offensive line, Raykovich and staff made the move.

LeMay added 47 yards on four catches including a touchdown out of the backfield while Jaylyn Smith (three catches for 25 yards), Jackson Bohland (one catch for 22 yards), Preston Alger (one catch for four yards) and Xander Neal (two catches for minus-one yards) were also involved in the passing game.

“We saw it in the scrimmage. (We were) a little surprised,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of facing the spread. “They aren’t as big as they usually are up front. They played to their strengths. They’ve got a heck of a running back and a good quarterback and they take what you give them and they play downhill.”

Solid start Bloomer’s Gabe Prince was Chippewa County’s top returning rusher from 2022 and is off to a solid start this season.

Prince ran for 94 yards and a score in Friday’s 56-14 loss to Somerset. The senior ran for just shy of 1,000 yards last season and was named to the All-Heart O’North first team.

Prince added two catches for 23 yards for good measure, including an 18-yard touchdown catch from Collin Crane in the second quarter for good measure.

Big plays for MahrStanley-Boyd junior Madden Mahr came through with big plays three different ways in his team’s 44-28 win in Cadott on Friday.

The first was an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter which helped Stanley-Boyd take a 16-14 lead, coming right after Cadott took the lead 14-8. Later in the second Mahr took a reverse handoff after the play started with a jet sweep for 45 yards. The play came on a fourth and 12 with the Orioles near midfield in the final minutes and set up a Jake LaGrander 7-yard touchdown.

Mahr’s third big play came on the final snap of the third quarter when he caught and ran an 88-yard touchdown pass from Carter Isenberger. Mahr led the Orioles in rushing and receiving in the win.

